    Germany's director for Sub-Saharan Africa & Sahel meets with U.S. Africa Command

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The meeting was held to share understanding of the two countries' views on challenges posed by Russia and in the Sahel, Lake Chad Region, and Somalia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 03:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767454
    VIRIN: 200924-A-FC375-128
    Filename: DOD_107999303
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Germany's director for Sub-Saharan Africa & Sahel meets with U.S. Africa Command, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    AFRICOM
    Somalia
    U.S. Africa Command
    Sahel
    Lake Chad

