    Sgt. Ernesto Torresdelacruz

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Embracing and celebrating diversity makes our Army stronger.

    Click the video below to learn more about Sgt. Ernesto Torresdelacruz, an enhanced early warning system operator for the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 15:46
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Ernesto Torresdelacruz, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyTeam
    HispanicHeritageMonth
    ArmyFamily
    SoldierStory

