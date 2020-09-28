Pacific Guardians reflect on diversity and inclusion during Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 thru October 15. We take this time to recognize the outstanding contributions Hispanic and Hispanic-Americans have made to our nation, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the U.S. Army.



Since the beginning of our nation, Hispanic Americans have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction. More than 40 Hispanic American Soldiers have been presented the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military decoration.



Today, more than 15 percent of America’s Army is comprised of Hispanic American Soldiers, and we continue to leverage the strength of our diverse, all volunteer force. The Army recognizes not only the significance of individual contributions but also the value of diversity and an inclusive environment.



Hispanic American Soldiers and Army Civilians continue a legacy of professionalism, selfless service and courage that will inspire generations to come.