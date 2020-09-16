Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic impacts of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Washington, DC -- Admiral Craig S. Faller, Commander, U.S. Southern Command; Rear Admiral (ret) Tim Gallaudet, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere; Dr. Benjamin S. Purser III, Deputy Assistant Secretary For Oceans, Fisheries, And Polar Affairs Bureau Of Oceans And International Environmental And Scientific Affairs; Dr. Whitley Saumweber Director, Stephenson Ocean Security Project; and Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard discussed the strategic impacts of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing. U.S. Coast Guard video/Telfair H. Brown

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767447
    VIRIN: 200916-G-OY189-157
    Filename: DOD_107993428
    Length: 00:55:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
