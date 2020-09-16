video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Washington, DC -- Admiral Craig S. Faller, Commander, U.S. Southern Command; Rear Admiral (ret) Tim Gallaudet, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere; Dr. Benjamin S. Purser III, Deputy Assistant Secretary For Oceans, Fisheries, And Polar Affairs Bureau Of Oceans And International Environmental And Scientific Affairs; Dr. Whitley Saumweber Director, Stephenson Ocean Security Project; and Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard discussed the strategic impacts of Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing. U.S. Coast Guard video/Telfair H. Brown