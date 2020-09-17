Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPOCG encourages Coast Guard members to vote

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden encourages military members to vote in the 2020 election year Sept. 17, 2020. Military members can locate voting information at www.FVAP.gov. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 14:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767444
    VIRIN: 200917-G-KY418-779
    Filename: DOD_107993364
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPOCG encourages Coast Guard members to vote, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USCG #Vote #military

