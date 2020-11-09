Military Working Dog Frenky retired during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base Sept. 11 after eight years of service as a 66th Security Forces Squadron patrol explosive detection dog.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 15:07
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
This work, MWD Frenky retires after eight years of service, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
