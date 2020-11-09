Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Frenky retires after eight years of service

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Frenky retired during a ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base Sept. 11 after eight years of service as a 66th Security Forces Squadron patrol explosive detection dog.

    This work, MWD Frenky retires after eight years of service, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    retirement ceremony
    Military Working Dog
    66th Security Forces Squadron
    66SFS
    patrol explosive detection dog

