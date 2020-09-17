Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida National Guard Soldiers with Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 Help Northwestern Florida Residents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Pfc. Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida National Guard Soldiers with Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 Help Northwestern Florida Residents

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767439
    VIRIN: 200917-A-ZJ709-951
    Filename: DOD_107993313
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Soldiers with Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 Help Northwestern Florida Residents, by PFC Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FLORIDA
    USAR
    SEARCH AND RESUCE
    FLNG
    TASK FORCE 5
    HURRICANE SALLY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT