    Coast Guard Cutter Pamlico works aids to navigation on the Mississippi River

    LA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Time lapse B-roll of operations on USCGC Pamlico, a 160-foot Inland Construction Tender based in New Orleans. The footage takes place July 21, 2020 near Southwest Pass, on the Mississippi River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767437
    VIRIN: 200721-G-UI834-028
    Filename: DOD_107993248
    Length: 00:13:52
    Location: LA, US
    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8
    Construction Tender
    Pamlico

