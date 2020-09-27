Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Fires Conference Commercial

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Air Defenders, join us Sept. 29, to Oct. 1, for the 2020 Fires Conference, which will be held virtually. The theme of this year’s conference is achieving overmatch in Large Scale Combat Operations. You can find more information on the link below:

    https://sill-www.army.mil/fires-conference/

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 11:58
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    2020 Fires Conference

