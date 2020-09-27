2020 Fires Conference Commercial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767428" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Defenders, join us Sept. 29, to Oct. 1, for the 2020 Fires Conference, which will be held virtually. The theme of this year’s conference is achieving overmatch in Large Scale Combat Operations. You can find more information on the link below:



https://sill-www.army.mil/fires-conference/