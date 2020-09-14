1SG Obie Wickersham fought in numerous battles during World War II as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war concluded, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. During the Korean War, he fought in the 38th Infantry Regiment when he was captured.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 14:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767427
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-IH091-910
|Filename:
|DOD_107993149
|Length:
|00:19:29
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POW 1SG Obie Wickersham Full Story, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT