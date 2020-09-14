Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    1SG Obie Wickersham fought in numerous battles during World War II as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war concluded, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. During the Korean War, he fought in the 38th Infantry Regiment when he was captured.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 14:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767427
    VIRIN: 200914-F-IH091-910
    Filename: DOD_107993149
    Length: 00:19:29
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW 1SG Obie Wickersham Full Story, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

