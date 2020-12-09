MDARNG RSP Drill Sept. 2020

Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program share their recent experiences in the military while attending drill at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 12, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767426
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-OV020-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107993123
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
