    MDARNG RSP Drill Sept. 2020

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program share their recent experiences in the military while attending drill at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 12, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767426
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-OV020-002
    Filename: DOD_107993123
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG RSP Drill Sept. 2020, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Recruiter
    Retention
    Recruiter
    Maryland
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention
    MDARNG
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    Military Recruiter
    Go Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Get to Know Your Recruiter
    RecruitMD
    MDArmyNationalGuard

