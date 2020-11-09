Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Grinding Out Resiliency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cody Miller 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Video Production to highlight resiliency and human interest piece on a 628 ABW Airman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767425
    VIRIN: 200911-F-PV972-828
    Filename: DOD_107993106
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grinding Out Resiliency, by SrA Cody Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Air Force
    Human Interest
    628 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT