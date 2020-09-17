Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nuclear Security Administration- Budget Matters

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a budget hearing regarding the National Nuclear Security Administration in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 14:03
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:06:47
    Location: DC, US
