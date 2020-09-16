75th EAS move cargo from the Horn of Africa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) load cargo at an austere forward operating base within the Horn of Africa (HOA) on Sept 16, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)