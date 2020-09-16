Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS move cargo from the Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) load cargo at an austere forward operating base within the Horn of Africa (HOA) on Sept 16, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767421
    VIRIN: 200916-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_107993030
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS move cargo from the Horn of Africa, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

