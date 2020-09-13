Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th ADA Bde Commander’s Corner Update esp1

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Col. William Parker, Commander, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, provides a brigade update to Soldiers, Families, Civilians and contractors of the “Heart of the Branch” brigade.

