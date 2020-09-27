Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    101st two-month European training highlight video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUGHTERN, GERMANY

    09.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) training throughout Europe during Atlantic Resolve 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Duncan Foote)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767418
    VIRIN: 200927-Z-SE049-001
    Filename: DOD_107998973
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KAISERSLAUGHTERN, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st two-month European training highlight video, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Chinook
    CH-47
    Blackhawk
    Air
    Fly
    Europe
    101st
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Helicopter
    Apache
    UH-64
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Aviation
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Wings of Destiny
    Attack Helicopter
    Strong Europe
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT