Acting Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats Director, Jared Ashby describes some assets and manpower traveling to Mobile, Alabama in response to Hurricane Sally.
BPA Daniel J. Espinal
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767417
|VIRIN:
|200916-H-DO456-200
|Filename:
|DOD_107992987
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Sally, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT