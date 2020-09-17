Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House of Wolverine Season 2 Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    House of Wolverine series video on life of a USS Gerald R. Ford Sailor.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 12:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767416
    VIRIN: 200917-N-XI307-1001
    Filename: DOD_107992969
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

