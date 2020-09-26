Into the Heat 6

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel at Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, Calif., Sept. 26, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker) This video contains copyright protected material used under license from Artlist license number 175630.
