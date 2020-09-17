Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF discusses the importance of accelerating change during AFA 2020

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Mosier 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., discusses the importance of accelerating change in the Air Force during the Air Force Association 2020 Virtual Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767405
    VIRIN: 200917-F-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_107992918
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF discusses the importance of accelerating change during AFA 2020, by SSgt Jeremy Mosier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF22FET

