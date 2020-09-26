Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richard Halliday PSA

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart along side Mr. and Mrs. Halliday ask the public to assist in finding their son Richard Halliday who was last seen July 23 on Fort Bliss, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 15:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767403
    VIRIN: 200926-A-IV444-949
    Filename: DOD_107998726
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Richard Halliday PSA, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso

