Spark Tank 2021 submission.
Mask-mounted light for F-35.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767402
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-OD616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107992915
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spark tank 2021: mask-mounted light for F-35 - Maj. Jackson Martin, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
