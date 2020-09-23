B-52s Integrate with Ukrainian and Polish Fighters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, supported operations near the Black Sea by integrating with Ukrainian and Polish fighter aircraft in of support of Bomber Task Force Europe September 23, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)