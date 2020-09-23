B-52s Integrate with Ukrainian and Polish Fighters

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Cason 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, supported operations near the Black Sea by integrating with Ukrainian and Polish fighter aircraft in of support of Bomber Task Force Europe September 23, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 10:56
