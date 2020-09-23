Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, supported operations near the Black Sea by integrating with Ukrainian and Polish fighter aircraft in of support of Bomber Task Force Europe September 23, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767393
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-VR222-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107998552
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52s Integrate with Ukrainian and Polish Fighters, by SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT