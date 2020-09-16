Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    09.16.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct marksmanship training with M4 carbine at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Sept. 16, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767392
    VIRIN: 200916-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_107992701
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    THEROCK
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT