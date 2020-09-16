U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct marksmanship training with M4 carbine at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Sept. 16, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767392
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107992701
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT