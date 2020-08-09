Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, supported operations over the Mediterranean Sea by integrating with the U.S.S. Roosevelt in support of the Bomber Task Force September 8, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 10:46
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767392
|VIRIN:
|200908-F-VR222-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_107998547
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52s support USS Roosevelt over the Mediterranean, by SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
