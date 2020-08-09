Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s support USS Roosevelt over the Mediterranean

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Cason 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND, out of RAF Fairford, UK, supported operations over the Mediterranean Sea by integrating with the U.S.S. Roosevelt in support of the Bomber Task Force September 8, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020
    Video ID: 767392
    VIRIN: 200908-F-VR222-7002
    Filename: DOD_107998547
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    NATO
    USAFE
    "1CTCS
    Minot"
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Bombers
    Stratofortress
    B-52H
    Fairford
    WeAreNATO
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    usstrategiccommand
    AFGlobalStrike

