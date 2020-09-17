USS RONALD REAGAN’S SPECIALIST RATES

200917-N-ZF088-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (September 17, 2020) Retail Specialists, Culinary Specialists, Operations Specialists, Personnel Specialists, Intelligence Specialists, Logistics Specialists, Religious Program Specialists, and Mass Communication Specialists all have a role in making sure that the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) runs smoothly underway. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)
|09.17.2020
|09.26.2020 10:12
|Video Productions
|767388
|200917-N-ZF088-1001
|DOD_107998539
|00:01:35
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|5
|1
|1
|0
