    USS RONALD REAGAN’S SPECIALIST RATES

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200917-N-ZF088-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (September 17, 2020) Retail Specialists, Culinary Specialists, Operations Specialists, Personnel Specialists, Intelligence Specialists, Logistics Specialists, Religious Program Specialists, and Mass Communication Specialists all have a role in making sure that the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) runs smoothly underway. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767388
    VIRIN: 200917-N-ZF088-1001
    Filename: DOD_107998539
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS RONALD REAGAN’S SPECIALIST RATES, by PO3 Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maritime
    USS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    CVN76
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Specialist Trailer
    Rates of the Reagan

