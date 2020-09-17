USS RONALD REAGAN’S SPECIALIST RATES

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767388" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200917-N-ZF088-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (September 17, 2020) Retail Specialists, Culinary Specialists, Operations Specialists, Personnel Specialists, Intelligence Specialists, Logistics Specialists, Religious Program Specialists, and Mass Communication Specialists all have a role in making sure that the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) runs smoothly underway. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)