Fishing Vessel HERA Medevac

A rescue crew from Air Station Cape Cod conducts a medevac of a crewmember from the F/V HERA on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020. The crewmember was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for further evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan L. Noel/Released)
|09.16.2020
|09.17.2020 10:16
|B-Roll
|767386
|200916-G-IY621-1001
|DOD_107992621
|00:01:00
|BOSTON, MA, US
