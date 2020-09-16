Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fishing Vessel HERA Medevac

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A rescue crew from Air Station Cape Cod conducts a medevac of a crewmember from the F/V HERA on Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020. The crewmember was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for further evaluation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan L. Noel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767386
    VIRIN: 200916-G-IY621-1001
    Filename: DOD_107992621
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing Vessel HERA Medevac, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    Medevac
    SAR
    USCG
    Massachusetts
    Air Station
    Boston
    ASCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT