A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, is escorted by Ukrainian Air Force aircraft over the Ukraine during a Bomber Task Force Europe Mission Sep 14, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of 23rd Bomb Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767380
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-GB336-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107992592
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT