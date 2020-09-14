Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, is escorted by Ukrainian Air Force aircraft over the Ukraine during a Bomber Task Force Europe Mission Sep 14, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of 23rd Bomb Squadron)

