Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Rose-Field Inc.

Rose-Field Inc, a small business located in Hawthorne California has developed an aerospace ground equipment tracking device. Using GPS and cellular technologies, location information is displayed in a centralized database, allowing fro the warfighter to easily find equipment over a large area, saving time, effort and money.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767378
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-WY291-1139
|PIN:
|1139
|Filename:
|DOD_107992563
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
