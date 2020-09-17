Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Rose-Field Inc.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Rose-Field Inc, a small business located in Hawthorne California has developed an aerospace ground equipment tracking device. Using GPS and cellular technologies, location information is displayed in a centralized database, allowing fro the warfighter to easily find equipment over a large area, saving time, effort and money.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767378
    VIRIN: 200917-F-WY291-1139
    PIN: 1139
    Filename: DOD_107992563
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recovery
    science
    solar
    simulation
    device
    aerospace
    Operator
    GPS
    tracking
    aerospace ground equipment
    military
    Air Force
    Technology
    defense
    Warfighter
    solar power
    Innovative
    database
    Innovation
    SBIR
    STTR
    AF SBIR/STTR
    Tech Warrior OPS
    Tech Warrior Enterprise
    Rose-Field Inc
    Cellular

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT