Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Astral Knight 20 Formation Flight Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’s, four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and one U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry fly in a formation over Poland during exercise Astral Knight 20, Sept. 25, 2020. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise that provides training with our joint and combined allies and partners to increase our lethality and enhances interoperability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767378
    VIRIN: 200925-F-QJ481-917
    Filename: DOD_107998186
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 20 Formation Flight Stringer, by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    52nd Fighter Wing
    ACE
    aerial refueling
    formation flight
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    RAF Mildenhall
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    airborne warning and control system
    5th Bomb Wing
    B-52H Stratofortress
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    agile combat employment
    AstralKnight2020
    Astral Knight 2020
    AK20
    Astral Knight 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT