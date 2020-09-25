Astral Knight 20 Formation Flight Stringer

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’s, four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and one U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry fly in a formation over Poland during exercise Astral Knight 20, Sept. 25, 2020. Astral Knight is a multinational exercise that provides training with our joint and combined allies and partners to increase our lethality and enhances interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767378
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-QJ481-917
|Filename:
|DOD_107998186
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
