Jason Webb, Directorate of Public Works project manager, provides a quick update on the progress of the River Road Bridge construction.
Look out for a reopening of the bridge in the first half of October!
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 18:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767377
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-XA877-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107998184
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, River Road Bridge construction update, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
