Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    River Road Bridge construction update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Jason Webb, Directorate of Public Works project manager, provides a quick update on the progress of the River Road Bridge construction.

    Look out for a reopening of the bridge in the first half of October!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 18:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767377
    VIRIN: 200925-A-XA877-1002
    Filename: DOD_107998184
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, River Road Bridge construction update, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    IMCOM
    construction
    Army
    bridge construction
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    DPW
    Directorate of Public Works
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska
    USAG Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT