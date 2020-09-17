Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MotoTok

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.17.2020

    Submission for Spark Tank 2021, from RAF Mildenhall, England. Overseen by TSgt Justin Wilcox from the 100th AMXS.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 AMXS
    Spark Tank 2021
    Justin Wilcox

