    Kilo Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out the graduation of Kilo Company!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767376
    VIRIN: 200925-M-HX572-552
    Filename: DOD_107998173
    Length: 00:56:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MRCD

