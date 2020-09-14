Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gladiators saving Gladiators

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing Director of Psychological Health, provides information on suicide awareness, prevention and support along with key speakers Sept. 14, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Frances Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 09:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767375
    VIRIN: 200914-F-F3955-1001
    Filename: DOD_107992538
    Length: 01:21:48
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gladiators saving Gladiators, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    September
    AFRC
    USAF
    Suicide Awareness
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveResilient
    960CW
    ConnectToProtect
    GladiatorsSavingGladiators
    BeAHero
    SuicideAwarenessMonth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT