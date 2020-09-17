Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Vega reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.17.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Maj. Marielos Vega, the chief of quality and safety at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses what Hispanic Heritage Month means to her and growing up in Costa Rica.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe

