Meet one of Team Tobyhanna's newest members, Michael Bilski. He opens up about his role models, his life philosophy and his dream job in the newest edition of Share Your Story Sunday.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 09:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767370
|VIRIN:
|200913-A-TB732-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107992450
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Share Your Story Sunday - Michael Bilski, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT