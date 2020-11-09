Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA 73rd Air Force Birthday Message

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Today we celebrate 73 years of the Air Force making history and forging the future with a special message from USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander General Jeff Harrigian!

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA 73rd Air Force Birthday Message, by SrA Frederick Brown and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    USAFE
    Europe
    Anniversary
    USAF
    AFAFRICA
    73 AFBday
    73rd Air Force Birthday

