    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.10.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 flies at Royal Air Force Station Marham, United Kingdom. The F-35’s advanced steal capabilities enables the aircraft to operate in contested areas, including anti-access/area denial environments that. t legacy fighters simply cannot penetrate or evade. The F-35B can provide close air support in threat environments where our current platforms would not survive

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767361
    VIRIN: 200910-M-MS099-611
    Filename: DOD_107992314
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll RAF Marham Flight Ops, by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    F35B
    MAG-13
    JPO
    Marine Aircraft Group 13
    VMFA-211
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211
    QNLZ
    HMSQE
    QNLZE
    CSG21
    Carrier Strike Group 21

