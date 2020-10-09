B-Roll RAF Marham Flight Ops

An F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 flies at Royal Air Force Station Marham, United Kingdom. The F-35’s advanced steal capabilities enables the aircraft to operate in contested areas, including anti-access/area denial environments that. t legacy fighters simply cannot penetrate or evade. The F-35B can provide close air support in threat environments where our current platforms would not survive
