Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons and Greek Air Force F-16s enroute to during a Bomber Task Force Europe Mission near Cyprus on Sep 14, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767360
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-JR513-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107992274
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe-Eastern Mediterranean, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT