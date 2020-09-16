Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe-Eastern Mediterranean

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrate with Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons and Greek Air Force F-16s enroute to during a Bomber Task Force Europe Mission near Cyprus on Sep 14, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767360
    VIRIN: 200916-F-JR513-5001
    Filename: DOD_107992274
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Europe-Eastern Mediterranean, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

