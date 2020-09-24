Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: LGLs provide USACE vital link to local officials

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Local government liaisons provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a link with local government officials during disaster recovery efforts. Kansas City District's Dereck Wansing talks explains the importance of the LGL mission.

