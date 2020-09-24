Local government liaisons provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a link with local government officials during disaster recovery efforts. Kansas City District's Dereck Wansing talks explains the importance of the LGL mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767359
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-VX653-125
|Filename:
|DOD_107997692
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Laura: LGLs provide USACE vital link to local officials, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
