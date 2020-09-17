Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener provides readiness information to personnel on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.(also starring 380 AEW commander, Brigadier Gen. Larry Broadwell and vice, Col. Jeremy Reeves Sept. 17, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767358
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-BT552-392
|Filename:
|DOD_107992270
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why So Serious Pt I, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT