    Why So Serious Pt I

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener provides readiness information to personnel on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.(also starring 380 AEW commander, Brigadier Gen. Larry Broadwell and vice, Col. Jeremy Reeves Sept. 17, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 03:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767358
    VIRIN: 200917-F-BT552-392
    Filename: DOD_107992270
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why So Serious Pt I, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #readiness #ADAB #AFCENT #380 AEW

