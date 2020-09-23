U.S. Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), conduct area operational clearance in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-20 near Camp Billy Machen, Calif., Sep. 21, 2020. The clearance was conducted in order to find any explosive hazards and destroy them to make a safe work environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)
This work, EOD In Action, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
