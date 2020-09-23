Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD In Action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Exner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), conduct area operational clearance in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-20 near Camp Billy Machen, Calif., Sep. 21, 2020. The clearance was conducted in order to find any explosive hazards and destroy them to make a safe work environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767357
    VIRIN: 200923-M-MT841-509
    Filename: DOD_107997669
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD In Action, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    bomb
    United States Marine Corps
    Yuma
    Marine Corps
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    H&HS
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI
    Exner
    Cpl Joseph Exner
    Cpl Exner
    exlplosion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT