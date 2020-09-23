EOD In Action

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), conduct area operational clearance in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 2-20 near Camp Billy Machen, Calif., Sep. 21, 2020. The clearance was conducted in order to find any explosive hazards and destroy them to make a safe work environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)