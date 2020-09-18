Celebration of You (73rd Air Force Birthday)

On the Air Force’s 73rd birthday, Wing leadership thought it was the opportune time to express their pride and appreciation for what the men and women of Team Goodfellow have accomplished over the past year by overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 with resiliency, creativity, and agility.
Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 16:42
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|767352
VIRIN:
|200918-F-ED401-537
Filename:
|DOD_107997526
Length:
|00:02:39
Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
