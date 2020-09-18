Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebration of You (73rd Air Force Birthday)

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman, Senior Airman Zachary Chapman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    On the Air Force’s 73rd birthday, Wing leadership thought it was the opportune time to express their pride and appreciation for what the men and women of Team Goodfellow have accomplished over the past year by overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 with resiliency, creativity, and agility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 09.25.2020
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
