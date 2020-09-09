Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stolen Cerberus VII Day 1 Med Evacuation training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    09.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    86th med group working with Hellenic air force and 57th rescue squadron during stolen cerberus in Greece, september 9th 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 02:46
    Category:
    Video ID: 767351
    VIRIN: 200909-F-ZV099-729
    Filename: DOD_107992237
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stolen Cerberus VII Day 1 Med Evacuation training, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Greece
    C130J
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    B-roll
    57th Rescue squadron
    StolenCerberusVII
    86th Med Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT