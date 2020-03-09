Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Labor Day Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Colonel Mentzer, CMSgt Morgan, and Major Sequeira wish a safe ad happy labor day to the residents of Maxwell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767347
    VIRIN: 200903-F-NC309-721
    Filename: DOD_107997275
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Labor Day Safety, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT