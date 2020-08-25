Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon crewmember enjoys serving, artillery

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Sebastian Paz, a cannon crewmember assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, describes why he enjoys being in the field artillery, August 25, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker)

