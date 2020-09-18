U.S. and Ukraine Special Operations Forces perform military free fall jumps during Exercise FICTION URCHIN, September 18, 2020. The 352 SOW deployed to Ukraine to demonstrate commitment to the Black Sea region, support the Ukraine SOF capability and increase recruitment efforts through various engagements with Ukraine SOF units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767346
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-DS848-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997221
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FICTION URCHIN military free fall B-Roll, by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
