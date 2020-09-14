Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force - Interview with MSgt Patrick McCanless, Osan Air Base, S. Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Susan Roberts 

    AFN Humphreys

    Interview with MSgt Patrick McCanless, 7th Air Force Space Force manager, after joining the U.S. Space Force in a ceremony at Osan Air Base, S. Korea, 14 September 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 00:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767343
    VIRIN: 200914-F-CS255-619
    Filename: DOD_107992134
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force - Interview with MSgt Patrick McCanless, Osan Air Base, S. Korea, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    Osan
    7th Air Force
    Space Force
    U.S. Space Force

