    Osan Airmen join U.S. Space Force

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Susan Roberts 

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN Pacific Update showing 4 Osan Airmen joining the U.S. Space Force, 14 September 2020, Osan Air Base, S. Korea.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 00:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767342
    VIRIN: 200914-F-CS255-965
    Filename: DOD_107992130
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Airmen join U.S. Space Force, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

