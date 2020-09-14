Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force - Interview with Capt. Jacob Myers, Osan Air Base, S. Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Susan Roberts 

    AFN Humphreys

    Interview with newly commissioned U.S. Space Force Capt. Jacob Myers, chief of space plans, Osan Air Base, S. Korea, 14 September, 2020. Capt. Myers spoke after a ceremony of joining the U.S. Space Force.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 00:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767339
    VIRIN: 200914-F-CS255-801
    Filename: DOD_107992123
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, U.S. Space Force - Interview with Capt. Jacob Myers, Osan Air Base, S. Korea, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

